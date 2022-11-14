Post-pandemic economic recovery discussed at ASEAN Global Dialogue

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen (C, front) addresses the second ASEAN Global Dialogue in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Nov. 13, 2022. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The second ASEAN Global Dialogue kicked off here in the capital of Cambodia on Sunday, focusing on sustainable post-COVID-19 pandemic economic recovery.

Addressing the forum, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said this high-level dialogue was designed to promote regional and global economic recovery.

It focused on two topics - "Working Together Towards Inclusive Economic Recovery" and "Building Resilient and Sustainable ASEAN in the post-COVID-19 era", he said.

"The COVID-19 has not only threatened and claimed millions of people lives, but it has also caused a severe negative impact on social, economic, trade, and investment activities as well," Hun Sen said.

"Stemming from the COVID-19 crisis, we could say that global situation is at the dangerous cliff in terms of social, economic and political aspects, and other situations seem to be increasingly worsening with no improvement and significant progress at all," he added.

The Cambodian leader said these challenges needed to be jointly addressed for the benefit of all.

The dialogue was held back-to-back with the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits and brought together leaders or representatives of ASEAN, its dialogue partners and key international institutions.

