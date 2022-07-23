China unveils measures to expand effective demand, boost economic recovery

Xinhua) 10:42, July 23, 2022

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- A State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday detailed measures to continuously expand effective demand and boost economic recovery.

China will strive to effectively coordinate epidemic prevention and control with economic and social development, ensure the implementation of the package of pro-growth policies, keep economic growth remaining within a reasonable range, with priority given to job security and price stability, the meeting said.

The meeting also called for further regulating administrative discretion, and decided to adjust and cancel some penalty charges.

