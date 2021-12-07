Chinese premier holds 6th "1+6" Roundtable with heads of major int'l economic organizations

Xinhua) 08:40, December 07, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday evening held the sixth "1+6" Roundtable in Beijing via video link with heads of major international economic institutions.

President of the World Bank Group David Malpass, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the International Labor Organization Guy Ryder, Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Mathias Cormann, and Chairman of the Financial Stability Board Klaas Knot attended the meeting.

The roundtable is themed "Promoting Strong, Inclusive and Sustainable Growth of the World Economy: From Recovery to Restructuring." Participants had in-depth exchanges on promoting world economic recovery and post-COVID sustainable growth, and steady development of the Chinese economy.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)