Chinese FM attends Global Development Promotion Center inauguration ceremony

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends the inauguration ceremony of the Global Development Promotion Center in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday attended the inauguration ceremony of the Global Development Promotion Center, saying that China will build the center into an important platform to promote the Global Development Initiative (GDI).

Wang said the establishment and unveiling of the center marks new progress for China in implementing the GDI and is a new move in the effort to deepen international development cooperation.

He said since the GDI was proposed, China has actively worked with the international community, pushed forward 32 important measures, and achieved important early gains, with the project pool expanding, cooperative platforms increasing, participants becoming more diverse, and interactions more frequent among them.

Wang said that the Chinese modernization offers a new option for humanity to realize modernization, and that China will provide new opportunities to the world with its continued development.

He said in line with the principles of sincerity, real results, affinity and good faith and with commitment to the greater good and shared interests, China will increase input in international development cooperation, and make the Global Development Promotion Center an important platform for promoting the GDI, so as to inject new impetus into the realization of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

