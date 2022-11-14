Scenery of UNESCO World Heritage sites in Albania

This photo taken on Nov. 12, 2022 shows a view of Berat city, Albania. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

The city of Gjirokastra located in the south of Albania is known as "stone city" and the city of Berat located in central Albania is known as "city of a thousand windows". The two cities have been listed as the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage sites.

This photo taken on Nov. 10, 2022 shows a view of the old town of Gjirokastra city, Albania. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

This photo taken on Nov. 10, 2022 shows a view of a stone house in the old town of Gjirokastra city, Albania. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

This photo taken on Nov. 10, 2022 shows an interior view of a castle in the old town of Gjirokastra city, Albania. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

