Chinese culture week held in Albania's capital Tirana

People try Chinese food during the Chinese Culture Week 2022 in Tirana, Albania, Sept. 30, 2022. A series of Chinese cultural activities have been held in Albania's capital city Tirana since Sept. 26, including a Chinese culture-themed gala at the city center Friday evening. (Photo by Gent Onuzi/Xinhua)

TIRANA, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- A series of Chinese cultural activities have been held in Albania's capital city Tirana since Monday, including a Chinese culture-themed gala at the city center Friday evening.

Thousands of people took part in Friday's gala, enjoying Chinese cuisine, learning paper cutting, trying to practice Chinese calligraphy, watching tea art demonstrations and appreciating performances of Chinese songs and dances, partly with Albanian singers and dancers.

The Chinese Culture Week 2022, which kicked off with a Tai Chi show on Monday, was organized by the Chinese Embassy in Albania in cooperation with the Municipality of Tirana and the country's culture ministry.

Chinese Ambassador to Albania Zhou Ding said that the Chinese Culture Week will provide friends from all walks of life in Albania with a variety of Chinese cultural experiences, allowing the Albanian people to appreciate the unique charm of Chinese culture.

On Tuesday, the Chinese embassy organized a reception and the opening ceremony of a Sino-Albanian photo exhibition. The 57 photos on display depicted cooperation and friendship between the Chinese and Albanian people in various fields such as economic and cultural exchanges in the 1960s and 1970s.

During the week, Chinese and Albanian artists also jointly performed Chinese and Albanian dances and music on stage.

Chinese and Albanian artists perform during the Chinese Culture Week 2022 in Tirana, Albania, Sept. 29, 2022. A series of Chinese cultural activities have been held in Albania's capital city Tirana since Sept. 26, including a Chinese culture-themed gala at the city center Friday evening. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

