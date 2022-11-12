CRE staff members work for "Double Eleven" festival in Nanning
Staff members of China Railway Express Co., Ltd. carry parcels onto a train at Nanning East Railway Station in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 11, 2022. China's annual "Double Eleven" festival, which falls on Nov. 11, was first started by Alibaba's e-commerce platform in 2009 and quickly grew into a major shopping event. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Staff members of China Railway Express Co., Ltd. transfer parcels at Nanning East Railway Station in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 11, 2022. China's annual "Double Eleven" festival, which falls on Nov. 11, was first started by Alibaba's e-commerce platform in 2009 and quickly grew into a major shopping event. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Staff members of China Railway Express Co., Ltd. transfer parcels at Nanning East Railway Station in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 11, 2022. China's annual "Double Eleven" festival, which falls on Nov. 11, was first started by Alibaba's e-commerce platform in 2009 and quickly grew into a major shopping event. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Staff members of China Railway Express Co., Ltd. work at a delivery station at Nanning East Railway Station in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 11, 2022. China's annual "Double Eleven" festival, which falls on Nov. 11, was first started by Alibaba's e-commerce platform in 2009 and quickly grew into a major shopping event. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
