Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China handles 675 mln parcels during Double 11 shopping festival

(Xinhua)    15:46, November 12, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's express delivery firms handled 675 million parcels nationwide on Nov. 11, the Double 11 online shopping festival, an increase of 26.16 percent year-on-year, the State Post Bureau said on Thursday.

The country's courier sector is well prepared for the peak season between the beginning of November this year and Spring Festival next year, improving its delivery capacity and efficiency, promoting green packaging, and strengthening its parcel disinfection system, the bureau said.

The sector has been witnessing rapid business volume growth since February as it recovers from the COVID-19 epidemic.

It is expected to handle over 75 billion parcels this year, according to the bureau.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York