Sales of products related to pets, outdoor sports stand out during "Double 11" shopping festival

People's Daily Online) 16:52, November 10, 2022

Sales of products related to pets, outdoor sports, and other categories have stood out during this year's "Double 11," China's annual online shopping spree that falls on Nov. 11 each year.

Pet products, outdoor sports equipment, toys and jewelry have replaced cosmetics, clothes and electrical products and enjoyed robust sales volume growth, according to the latest statistics of an e-commerce platform.

During the past year, the four new categories have grown much more rapidly than average, with sales of 358 brands exceeding 100 million yuan (about $13.79 million), and that of 3,434 brands surpassing 10 million yuan.

Lu Yue, a Gen-Z consumer from Huaming township, north China's Tianjin Municipality, bought cat food with different flavors such as tuna, salmon, chicken and beef, as well as canned food for cats. Many young consumers said that with enough daily necessities for themselves, they have increased expenditure on pet products.

An executive of an e-commerce platform explained that the sales volume of pet products during the presale period of this year's "Double 11" has increased by 50 percent year on year, adding that many stores on the platform offer a wide range of products for pets.

Similarly, sales of camping-related products doubled at the very beginning of this year's "Double 11". Several camping equipment brands held livestreaming sessions at camping sites to boost sales.

