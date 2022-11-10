Dairy company expects "Double 11" shopping festival to promote business opportunities

Xinhua) 13:06, November 10, 2022

SYDNEY, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- While China's annual e-commerce bonanza known as "Double 11" is right around the corner, the ASX-listed a2 Milk Company is looking forward to this opportunity to further tap its business potential in the market.

"Double 11 is a big annual event for us. We cooperate with multiple e-commerce platforms, and various promotions are also in line with the shopping atmosphere of this festival," Xiao Li, chief executive of Greater China of The a2 Milk Company, a dairy nutritional company listed on both ASX (Australian Securities Exchange) and NZX (New Zealand's Exchange), told Xinhua.

"Double 11 has now actually become a shopping carnival for all the people online and offline," Li said. "It's truly an opportunity for us."

The online shopping festival, which falls on Nov. 11 annually, is a major online shopping spree that is also deemed as a chance to showcase a vast array of merchandise worldwide.

Looking back on its 10 years in China, the dairy company has bumped up its presence both online and offline through various platforms, such as supermarkets, and some leading online retailers.

According to the company's statistics, its fiscal year 2022 revenue growth is up to 19.8 percent driven in part by robust growth of sales in China.

From Li's perspective, the overall Chinese market has kept its momentum well, which Li said has helped the company achieve new highs in market shares.

Li told Xinhua that the company sees a growing demand for more high-quality and diverse dairy products in China with the improvement of people's living standards.

"I believe that the vitality of China's economy will be further released in the future," Li added.

