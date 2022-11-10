China's auto production, sales gain momentum in October
BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's automobile industry continued to see robust growth in production and sales in October, new data showed Thursday.
Auto production in the world's largest automobile market reached 2.6 million units and automobile sales exceeded 2.5 million units last month, rising 11.1 percent and 6.9 percent year on year respectively, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.
In the first 10 months of this year, the automobile output reached 22.24 million units, up 7.9 percent year on year. Automobile sales totaled 21.98 million units, rising 4.6 percent.
Major economic indicators of the automobile industry continue to improve, which will help the auto market achieve stable growth for the whole year, the association said.
