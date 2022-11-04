China overtakes Germany to become world's second-largest auto exporter

(People's Daily App) 15:38, November 04, 2022

China's auto exports in the first three quarters surpassed Germany's, ranking second in the world with 2.2 million units. Europe has become a key market for China's auto exports, according to CCTV News.

(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)