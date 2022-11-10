Ukraine sees no signs of Russia's withdrawal from Kherson: presidential advisor

Xinhua) 10:59, November 10, 2022

KIEV, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said Wednesday that Kiev sees no signs that Russia's troops are withdrawing from the southern city of Kherson.

"We see no signs that Russia is leaving Kherson without a fight," Podolyak tweeted.

A part of the Russian military group is preserved in the city, and additional reserves are charged to the Kherson region, Podolyak said.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency reported that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered Russian troops to withdraw from the right bank of the Dnipro River, where Kherson is located, and regroup to another bank.

Russian forces took control of the Kherson city council in late April.

