Chinese mainland reports 1,133 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:56, November 10, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 1,133 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Altogether 7,691 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 343 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Wednesday, said the commission in its daily report.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 253,163 on the mainland as of Wednesday.

Wednesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)