Concerned voters go to polls in divided U.S. midterm elections

Xinhua) 09:16, November 09, 2022

The U.S. Capitolbuilding is seen in Washington, D.C., the United States, Nov. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Concerned voters across the United States are going to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday amid heightened partisanship and divide.

All 435 U.S. House of Representatives seats are up for grabs, as are 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate. Plus, 36 out of 50 states and three U.S. territories are electing governors. Numerous other state and local elections are also being contested.

The high-stakes elections come as the United States struggles with inflation and high gas prices, as well as worries about an economic recession. Other top concerns for voters include abortion, crime, gun policy, and immigration, among other things.

According to data compiled by the United States Election Project, more than 44 million ballots had been cast in early voting across the country as of early Tuesday morning.

A Republican voter living in Virginia who identified himself only as George told Xinhua that he is concerned about the U.S. economy and criticized Democrats, saying that their agenda has negatively affected the country.

Leinaala Zettlemoyer, a Democratic supporter from Pennsylvania, said that women's rights are the most important issue for her during the midterms while expressing concern about the divisions in American politics and society.

Only 44 percent of voters approve of U.S. President Joe Biden's job performance, while 53 percent disapprove, according to the final national NBC News poll of the 2022 midterms released on Sunday.

More than 70 percent, the survey also found, think that the United States is headed in the wrong direction; and a combined 81 percent say they are "very" or "somewhat" dissatisfied with the country's economy.

"Overall, the United States and its voters are in a very sour mood," renowned American pollster John Zogby told reporters at a virtual briefing last month. "There will be different folks blaming different folks."

