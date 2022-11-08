Political violence become "alarmingly pervasive" in U.S.: Time
Police stand guard near the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, Nov. 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
"It's a real trend, and it's disrupting America's local government system."
WASHINGTON, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Across the United States, there has been a surge of harassment, attacks, and violent threats targeting civic and public officials and their families, a recent report by the Time magazine has said.
The specter of politically motivated violence today has become alarmingly pervasive, and the fear it engenders is upending the political landscape, the article quoted more than two dozen interviews with analysts and public officials as saying on Friday.
It also mentioned that the country's most basic institutions -- election offices, city councils, municipal health departments, school boards, even public-library systems -- are "being hollowed out by relentless intimidation."
"This is serious," Clarence Anthony, who served as the mayor of South Bay, Fla., for 24 years, was quoted as saying. "It's a real trend, and it's disrupting America's local government system."
Photos
Related Stories
- Dollar as U.S. currency, now is problem of world
- U.S. faces more severe flu season, coinciding with RSV, pandemic threats
- U.S. midterm elections: Votes for me, problems for you
- Japan's Nikkei ends lower amid concerns over U.S. economic slowdown
- U.S. manufacturing activity slowest in almost 2.5 yrs in October: Reuters
- California under winter "tripledemic" fears amid COVID-19 resurgence: media
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.