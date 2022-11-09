Cooperation outweighs competition between China, EU: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:08, November 09, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- There is competition between China and the European Union (EU), but cooperation far outweighs competition, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday, calling on the EU side to view the bilateral relations in an objective and rational manner.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks during a daily news briefing when asked to comment on the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell's recent remarks on China.

In recent years, the trade between China and the EU has hit new highs and the two sides have maintained communication and coordination on international and regional issues, Zhao said.

"Facts have proven that China and the EU share extensive common interests, a long-term foundation for cooperation and highly complementary development advantages," the spokesperson said, noting that there is competition between China and the EU, but cooperation far outweighs competition, and some competition between China and the EU is healthy and conducive to accelerating their respective development.

He urged the EU side to view China-EU relations in an objective and rational manner, work with China to grasp the mainstream of China-EU relations and the key feature of win-win cooperation, jointly address global challenges, and provide more stability and positive energy to the volatile world.

Zhao, however, reiterated that China does not accept "preachers" on human rights, opposes politicization and double standards on human rights issues, and opposes interference in the internal affairs of other countries on the pretext of human rights.

