Chinese premier arrives in Phnom Penh for leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation, official visit to Cambodia

November 09, 2022

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrived here Tuesday evening for a series of leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation and an official visit to Cambodia.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hor Namhong and other senior Cambodian officials greeted the delegation at the airport. Honor guards lined up on both sides of a red carpet to salute Li, and local youths presented flowers to Li and his wife Cheng Hong.

Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian and Chinese Ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Deng Xijun were also at the airport to welcome the delegation.

Li noted that China and ASEAN are comprehensive strategic partners and each other's largest trading partner.

The international and regional situations are undergoing a complex and profound transformation, with growing uncertainties and instabilities, and unprecedented challenges facing the global development, the premier said.

China expects the East Asia leaders' meetings to focus on development and cooperation, uphold multilateralism and free trade, adhere to open cooperation and mutual benefit, jointly preserve secure and smooth global industrial and supply chains, enable parties to join hands to address global challenges, and inject new impetus into promoting regional economic integration as well as safeguarding peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region and beyond, Li said.

China and Cambodia, as close neighbors with deep traditional friendship, have continuously made headway in their mutually beneficial cooperation, he said.

Through this visit, China is willing to renew with Cambodia their solidarity and friendship, chart together the way forward for bilateral cooperation, and work for more outcomes in building the China-Cambodia community with a shared future to deliver more benefits to the two countries and their people, he said.

Li will attend the 25th China-ASEAN Summit, the 25th ASEAN Plus China, Japan and the Republic of Korea Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit to be held in Phnom Penh.

During his stay in Cambodia, he will have a royal audience with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, hold a meeting with Prime Minister Hun Sen, witness the signing of cooperation documents, and attend events marking the inauguration of the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway and the handover of the Ta Keo Temple restored with Chinese assistance.

Li's entourage included his wife Cheng and State Councilor and Secretary-General of the State Council Xiao Jie.

