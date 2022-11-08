Chinese premier leaves for leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation, official visit to Cambodia

Xinhua) 16:24, November 08, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang left Beijing Tuesday afternoon for a series of leaders' meetings on East Asia cooperation in Cambodia and an official visit to the country.

Li will attend the 25th China-ASEAN Summit, the 25th ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit to be held in Cambodia at the invitation of Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Li's entourage, which includes his wife Cheng Hong and State Councilor and Secretary-General of the State Council Xiao Jie, left Beijing on the same plane.

