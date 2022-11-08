China to further promote green growth in building materials

Xinhua) 16:13, November 08, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- China has released a plan to advance low-carbon development in the building materials sector, a large producer of industrial carbon emissions, vowing to secure a carbon peak target in the industry by 2030.

Considerable headway should occur in adjusting the industrial structure of the sector during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), according to the plan jointly unveiled by four government organs, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Efforts will go into further promoting energy-saving and low-carbon technologies and reducing the energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP in key products, including cement, glass, and ceramics, during the period, the document said.

In the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), vital breakthroughs should take place in the industrial application of green and low-carbon technologies, with an industrial system featuring green, low-carbon, and circular development established, as per the plan.

China has announced peaking carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

