HKEX launches new int'l carbon marketplace

Xinhua) 17:06, October 28, 2022

HONG KONG, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) on Friday announced the launch of Core Climate, a new international carbon marketplace that seeks to connect capital with climate-related products and opportunities in Hong Kong, Chinese mainland, Asia and beyond.

Core Climate will facilitate effective and transparent trading of carbon credits and instruments to support the global transition to net zero emissions, the HKEX said in an online statement.

Participants will be able to source, hold, trade, settle and retire voluntary carbon credits through the Core Climate platform.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin said HKEX is strongly positioned to build a vibrant and sustainable voluntary carbon market that brings together climate action ideas, capital and dialogue.

"Core Climate is the latest in HKEX's commitment to securing the future of our planet -- playing an important role in supporting the global transition to a low-carbon economy, investing in our shared future, for today, and tomorrow," he said.

Carbon credits on the platform will come from internationally-certified carbon projects from around the world, including carbon avoidance, reduction and removal projects.

