U.S. facing highest flu hospitalization rates in decade

Xinhua) 09:44, November 08, 2022

People walk across a street in Washington, D.C., the United States, Nov. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

NEW YORK, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- The United States is facing the highest flu hospitalization rates in more than a decade with children and the elderly most at risk, CNBC reported Friday, citing the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Flu and respiratory syncytial virus had receded during the COVID-19 pandemic due to mitigation measures such as masks and social distancing. But as people start to return to their normal routines and socialize without masks, the viruses are staging a major comeback," said the report.

At least 1.6 million people have fallen ill with the flu so far this season, 13,000 people have been hospitalized, and 730 have died, according to CDC data.

"About 3 patients are being hospitalized with the flu out of every 100,000 people with the virus right now, which is the highest rate since 2010," said the report.

The current hospitalization rate is nearly five times what was observed during the last pre-pandemic season in 2019, it added.

