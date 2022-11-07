First edition of Robofest technology festival held in Bucharest, Romania

Xinhua) 14:21, November 07, 2022

Participants prepare their robots for a Sumo competition during the Robochallenge, part of the first edition of Robofest technology festival in Bucharest, capital of Romania, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Students from Poland exhibit their robotic vehicle during the first edition of Robofest technology festival in Bucharest, capital of Romania, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A child plays with a wireless controlled robot during the first edition of Robofest technology festival in Bucharest, capital of Romania, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A participant presents Nao, a humanoid, social and programmable robot, during the first edition of Robofest technology festival in Bucharest, capital of Romania, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Visitors enjoy to fly a fighter plane on a flight simulator during the first edition of Robofest technology festival in Bucharest, capital of Romania, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A child plays with a wireless controlled spider robot presented by students during the first edition of Robofest technology festival in Bucharest, capital of Romania, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)