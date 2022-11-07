First edition of Robofest technology festival held in Bucharest, Romania
Participants prepare their robots for a Sumo competition during the Robochallenge, part of the first edition of Robofest technology festival in Bucharest, capital of Romania, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
Students from Poland exhibit their robotic vehicle during the first edition of Robofest technology festival in Bucharest, capital of Romania, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
A child plays with a wireless controlled robot during the first edition of Robofest technology festival in Bucharest, capital of Romania, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
A participant presents Nao, a humanoid, social and programmable robot, during the first edition of Robofest technology festival in Bucharest, capital of Romania, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
Visitors enjoy to fly a fighter plane on a flight simulator during the first edition of Robofest technology festival in Bucharest, capital of Romania, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
A child plays with a wireless controlled spider robot presented by students during the first edition of Robofest technology festival in Bucharest, capital of Romania, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
