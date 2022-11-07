Home>>
China sees robust exports of knowledge-intensive services in first 9 months
(Xinhua) 08:58, November 07, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China registered robust growth in exports of knowledge-intensive services in the first nine months of 2022, official data showed.
The country's exports of knowledge-intensive services totaled over 1.04 trillion yuan (about 143.3 billion U.S. dollars) during the Jan.-Sept. period, up 14.9 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.
Imports in this field rose 4.8 percent compared with a year ago to reach about 821.9 billion yuan. Among them, insurance services imports surged 56.2 percent year on year.
China's knowledge-intensive services expanded 10.2 percent year on year during this period.
