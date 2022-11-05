Eurozone inflation hits 10.7 pct in October
Meat and price tags are seen at a market in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 4, 2022. October's year-on-year inflation rate climbed to 10.7 percent in the eurozone, from 9.9 percent in September. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Sausages are seen at a market in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 4, 2022. October's year-on-year inflation rate climbed to 10.7 percent in the eurozone, from 9.9 percent in September. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Vehicles drive past the European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 4, 2022. October's year-on-year inflation rate climbed to 10.7 percent in the eurozone, from 9.9 percent in September. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
A man stands in front of posters of apartments for rent in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 4, 2022. October's year-on-year inflation rate climbed to 10.7 percent in the eurozone, from 9.9 percent in September. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Vegetables and price tags are seen at a market in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 4, 2022. October's year-on-year inflation rate climbed to 10.7 percent in the eurozone, from 9.9 percent in September. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Customers shop at a market in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 4, 2022. October's year-on-year inflation rate climbed to 10.7 percent in the eurozone, from 9.9 percent in September. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Dairy products and price tags are seen at a market in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 4, 2022. October's year-on-year inflation rate climbed to 10.7 percent in the eurozone, from 9.9 percent in September. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
