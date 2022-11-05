Home>>
In pics: German Bundestag in glow of sunset in Berlin
(Xinhua) 09:39, November 05, 2022
Photo taken on Nov. 4, 2022 shows the German Bundestag in the glow of the sunset in Berlin, capital of Germany. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
