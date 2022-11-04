Chinese envoy: UN peace operations should help create space for resilience-building in host countries

Xinhua) 19:06, November 04, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy said Thursday that UN peace operations should help create a peaceful space for resilience-building in the countries concerned.

"We must focus on the core mandate of peacekeeping operations -- resolving hot-spot issues -- to create a peaceful space for resilience-building in the countries concerned," said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

Resolving conflicts and achieving peace should be the primary and most fundamental mandate. Peacekeeping operations should strengthen good offices and mediation, actively cooperate with the United Nations and other regional organizations, and actively push for the political resolution of hot-spot issues, he told a Security Council open debate on integrating effective resilience-building in peace operations for sustainable peace.

Peacekeeping operations should support the countries concerned in their disarmament, demobilization and reintegration efforts and their efforts to promote social reconciliation and tolerance so as to consolidate the basis for sustained peace, he said.

Peacekeeping operations should also provide training and technical support to the police and other law enforcement agencies to continuously improve their ability to protect citizens and maintain law and order, he said.

There is also a need to integrate peacebuilding efforts and make positive contributions to the development of the countries concerned, said Geng.

Development is the cornerstone of peace and security. The international community should assist African countries in their efforts to develop their economies and improve people's livelihoods, so as to build a solid foundation for peace, he said.

Some peacekeeping missions have, within the remit of their mandates and the framework of peacebuilding, provided assistance to the countries concerned in the field of development, accumulating a number of successful experiences. The United Nations should draw on these experiences, and in light of the distinctive circumstances of each mission, extend good practices in a positive and prudent manner, he said.

In addition, peacekeeping operations should also give priority to local recruitment and to the procurement of locally sourced supplies in order to help improve local employment and increase local revenues, he said.

There is also a need to strengthen coordination across UN agencies and provide tailored assistance to the countries concerned in response to challenges, said Geng.

China is an active participant in and an important contributor to UN peacekeeping operations. At present, nearly 2,000 Chinese peacekeeping soldiers are on duty in Africa, serving with firm resolve and diligent dedication to maintain peace and security and promote development and progress in Africa, he said.

China is a strong advocate for and an active practitioner of cooperation with Africa. China has provided military assistance to the African Union and relevant African countries to enhance Africa's capacity to fight terrorism and maintain stability, to achieve the goal of Silencing the Guns in Africa as soon as possible, he said.

China has also been working with African countries to implement Belt and Road projects with high-quality deliverables. Through the China-UN Peace and Development Fund, China is implementing a great variety of projects in Africa, making positive contributions to eliminating the root causes of conflict, enhancing the resilience of the countries concerned and achieving lasting peace, he said.

