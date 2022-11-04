Mexico denounces U.S. economic blockade on Cuba as infamy

Xinhua) 13:22, November 04, 2022

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador reacts during his morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, June 6, 2022. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)

"It is a clear violation of human rights because there may be political and ideological problems, but the damage is to the population, to the people," the Mexican president told reporters during his daily press conference at the National Palace.

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday denounced as an "infamy" the U.S. decades-long economic blockade of Cuba.

Just hours before a vote on a resolution calling for an end to the sanctions against Cuba at the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Lopez Obrador called the more-than-six-decade U.S. blockade "retrograde, medieval and inhumane."

"It should not be possible to isolate a country like Cuba or any other," he said, adding that the United States claims to champion human rights, so it should act accordingly and vote against the blockade.

For the 30th time in a row, the UNGA voted Thursday on the resolution Cuba submits to end the economic, financial and trade blockade imposed by the United States.

As in past years, the vast majority of UN member states voted in favor of lifting the sanctions, while the United States and Israel voted against.

