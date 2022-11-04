Full Text: China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System in the New Era

We Are China

Xinhua) 13:17, November 04, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The State Council Information Office of the People's Republic of China published a white paper titled "China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System in the New Era" on Friday.

