Full Text: China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System in the New Era
(Xinhua) 13:17, November 04, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The State Council Information Office of the People's Republic of China published a white paper titled "China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System in the New Era" on Friday.
Please see the attachment for the document.
