Forum displays global financial sector's commitment to Hong Kong: HKMA

Xinhua) 10:25, November 04, 2022

The Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit is held in south China's Hong Kong, Nov. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

The Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit in Hong Kong featured 26 prominent financial leaders sharing their unique perspectives and ideas on managing a complex set of economic, financial, technological and geopolitical developments while capturing the resulting opportunities.

HONG KONG, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit which concluded on Thursday demonstrated the global financial sector's commitment to Hong Kong, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Eddie Yue said.

"We are encouraged by the overwhelming responses from both the international and local financial communities," he said.

In view of the success of the forum, Yue said the event will be held again next year, which is the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the HKMA.

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, addresses the Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit in south China's Hong Kong, Nov. 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

The three-day forum featured 26 prominent financial leaders sharing their unique perspectives and ideas on managing a complex set of economic, financial, technological and geopolitical developments while capturing the resulting opportunities.

The summit welcomed over 200 international and regional leaders from around 120 global financial institutions including banks, securities firms, asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, private equity, and venture capital firms, hedge funds, and insurers. More than 40 of these institutions were represented by their group chairmen or chief executive officers at the event

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)