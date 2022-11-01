Professional recognition boosts confidence of hot pot chefs

Xinhua) November 01, 2022

CHONGQING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Dressed in his usual neat attire, restaurant worker Wang Wenjun added the final touches to the rich flavored broth as the aroma of the simmering dish permeated the entire space.

The hot pot chef from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality is delighted to learn that the work he has been engaged in for 25 years was finally acknowledged as a new type of job.

According to the latest version of the Occupational Classification System of the People's Republic of China, formulated by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, hot pot chef has been included as a new type of profession.

This announcement boosted the spirits of people in the hot pot industry.

"I suddenly feel more confident at work," said Wang, who is also vice chairman of the Chongqing Hot Pot Association.

Chongqing is famous for its spicy hot pot and such restaurants can be found just about anywhere in the city.

"Regardless of the size of the hot pot sector in Chongqing, relevant workers lacked a job title. And hot pot cookery has never been featured prominently in any culinary competitions," he said. "But, now things are changing for good."

The official recognition means increased visibility and more state support, which will boost the development of the industry, increase employment, and strengthen vocational education and training, according to industry insiders.

In 2015, Chongqing's Human Resources and Social Security Bureau had already identified hot pot chef as a job with local characteristics. So far, more than 60,000 residents have obtained the professional certificate.

"In the future, we will improve the training system for hot pot chefs to provide them with a clear career path," said Chen Guohua, chairman of the Chongqing Hot Pot Association.

Wang believes that an increasing number of training bases will be established to promote the professional training of talents in the hot pot industry.

In 2021, the number of hot pot practitioners in Chongqing reached 16,600, generating a direct operating revenue of 60 billion yuan (8.32 billion U.S. dollars).

With the development of the hot pot industry, a hot pot chef is now required to have knowledge of food safety, nutrition, and new technology in addition to preparing hot pot broth.

Haidilao, a leading hot pot restaurant chain in China, also stands ready to embrace new opportunities brought about by recent developments.

"The past three decades witnessed scale production and standardization of hot pots, and the hot pot industry has increasingly emphasized systematic, professional and intelligent development," said Zhou Changchun, who works with Haidilao's R&D department.

"Skilled chefs will help Chinese hot pot go global," said Wang, expressing hopes that hot pot cooking could one day set foot in the World Skills Competition.

