China congratulates Lula da Silva on Brazil election win

(People's Daily App) 13:46, November 01, 2022

China was willing to work with the new Brazilian government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership, the foreign ministry said in Beijing on Monday.

"China sincerely congratulates Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his re-election as president of Brazil and wishes Brazil continuous new achievements in its national development," ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a regular press briefing. "As two major developing countries and important emerging markets, China and Brazil are each other's comprehensive strategic partners."

Bilateral relations have seen "healthy and stable development with cooperation in various fields yielding fruitful results" since China and Brazil established diplomatic ties 48 years ago, he said.

China always viewed and developed its relations with Brazil "from a strategic and long-term perspective," Zhao said.

"China is willing to work with the new Brazilian government led by Lula da Silva to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership with Brazil to deliver more benefits to the two peoples and contribute significantly to world peace, stability and prosperity," the ministry spokesperson said.

(Produced by Xie Runjia)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)