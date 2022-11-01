COVID-19 takes heavy toll on U.S. kids

Xinhua) 10:52, November 01, 2022

People wearing face masks wait at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Los Angeles, California, the United States, on Aug. 5, 2022. (Xinhua)

NEW YORK, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated American children's education, especially those in poverty, Voice of America reported on Friday, citing an analysis.

The pandemic disrupted children's well-being, not just by closing their schools, but also by taking away their parents' jobs, sickening their families and teachers, and adding chaos and fear to their daily lives, said the report.

The federal relief was far from enough to cover their academic losses, it said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)