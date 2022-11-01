79 pct of voters describe U.S. as "out of control": The Hill

Xinhua) 10:22, November 01, 2022

A customer shops at a supermarket in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

NEW YORK, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 8 in 10 Americans describe the current state of affairs in the United States as "out of control," The Hill on Sunday cited a new CBS News-YouGov poll.

The poll found that 79 percent of respondents believe things are "out of control" in the country, while 21 percent of those surveyed believe things are "under control."

When asked how they feel about the state of the U.S. today, 73 percent of respondents said things are going badly in the country, while 36 percent of those surveyed said things are going well, according to the poll.

Along political party lines, 48 percent of registered Democratic respondents believe things are going well in the country, while 12 percent of registered Republicans and 18 percent of independents agree.

When it comes to U.S. President Joe Biden, 56 percent of respondents disapprove of the job he is doing as president, while 44 percent of those surveyed approve, added the report.

