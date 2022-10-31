China's lottery ticket sales up 6.7 pct in September

Xinhua) 15:17, October 31, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's lottery ticket sales reached 33.33 billion yuan (about 4.64 billion U.S. dollars) in September 2022, up 6.7 percent year on year, data from the Ministry of Finance showed.

Sales of lottery tickets to support the welfare system came in at 12.32 billion yuan last month, an increase of 4 percent from a year ago. Lottery tickets sold to support the sports industry rose by 8.3 percent year on year to 21.01 billion yuan.

In the first nine months of 2022, China's lottery ticket sales stood at 281.24 billion yuan, up 1 percent compared with the same period last year, the data showed.

Under China's lottery management rules, funds raised from ticket sales are used for administrative expenses, public welfare projects and to fund prizes.

