Ex-senior Beijing political advisor indicted for bribery
BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Yu Luming, former vice chairman of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said in a statement on Sunday.
Yu was accused of taking undue advantage of his positions to seek profits for others, and illegally accepting a vast amount of money and valuables in return.
The National Commission of Supervision had concluded its probe into Yu's case. Upon the designation of the SPP, the Zhangjiakou Municipal People's Procuratorate in Hebei Province reviewed the case and initiated a public prosecution against Yu at the Intermediate People's Court of Zhangjiakou.
The prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him, and listened to the defense counsel's opinions.
