Former executive of Sinograin indicted
BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Xu Baoyi, former deputy general manager of China Grain Reserves Group (Sinograin), has been indicted on charges of bribery, dereliction of duty by personnel of state-owned enterprises, and insider trading, said the procuratorate authorities.
Xu's case has been filed with the Datong Intermediate People's Court in north China's Shanxi Province.
Prosecutors have accused Xu of taking advantage of his various positions to seek benefits for others and accepting a huge amount of money and valuables in return.
He was also accused of being irresponsible as an employee of a state-owned enterprise and causing massive losses to state interests.
The indictment also charged him with illegally obtaining stock exchange transaction information before its publication and instructing others to conduct related transactions.
Photos
Related Stories
- New watchdog elected in anti-corruption fight
- China's anti-corruption endeavor yields tangible results in past decade
- Xi Focus: Xi underscores improved capability in fighting corruption to ensure full victory
- More young Chinese want to be civil servants thanks to anti-corruption drive: The Economist
- Pressure still high on graft during supervision reform
- Former senior food, drug administration official arrested
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.