Autumn scenery across China

Xinhua) 09:37, October 29, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 24, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of a Great Wall section in north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

People enjoy the autumn scenery at the imperial Xiaoling Mausoleum, the burial site of Zhu Yuanzhang, the founding emperor of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 22, 2022. (Photo by Zhang Meng/Xinhua)

People enjoy the autumn scenery in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 7, 2022 shows the autumn scenery at the Bailihuang scenic area in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zhang Guorong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 29, 2022 shows the autumn scenery in Tuanjie Town of Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)

People enjoy the autumn scenery in a forest in Mogao Town of Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 25, 2022. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 15, 2022 shows the autumn scenery at a park in Enshi, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Tan Hua/Xinhua)

A man takes pictures at Heilongtan Park in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 28, 2022 shows the autumn scenery at the Guan'egou national forest park in Dangchang County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Liu Hui/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 5, 2022 shows the autumn scenery at the Tuoliang scenic area in Pingshan County of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 27, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of the Longdong scenic area in Ji'nan, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Xu Zhou/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 4, 2022 shows the autumn scenery at Gongtan Ancient Town in Tujia-Miao Autonomous County of Youyang, southwest China's Chongqing. (Photo by Zhao Junchao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 19, 2022 shows the autumn scenery of the Slender West Lake in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

