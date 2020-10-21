Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020
Beijing parks open for fall foliage tours

(Xinhua)    12:03, October 21, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Beijing's Gardening and Greening Bureau has released a fall foliage map of 19 parks for tourists to get a glimpse of the city's peak colors.

The 19 fall destinations, most of which are in the north of the city, include the Mutianyu Great Wall, the Olympic Forest Park, and Badaling National Forest Park as fall colors begin in the mountains of northern Beijing.

In less than 15 days, parks across the city will mostly be in color shades of rich scarlets and golden marigolds, according to the bureau.

In recent years, Beijing has planted thousands of hectares of plants with colorful foliage in suburban areas such as the Pinggu, Huairou, and Miyun districts, creating about 100 large-scale scenic spots for residents to enjoy the autumn views each year.

