Japan's unemployment rate rises to 2.6 pct in September
(Xinhua) 13:12, October 28, 2022
TOKYO, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Japan's unemployment rate rose in September from the previous month, the government said in a report on Friday.
According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the unemployment rate in Japan stood at 2.6 percent in September, rising from 2.5 percent recorded in August.
Separately, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said on Friday the country's job availability ratio increased to 1.34 in September, rising 0.02 point from the previous month.
This equates to there being 134 job openings for every 100 people seeking employment.
