Japan core consumer prices hit 8-year high in September

Xinhua) 09:42, October 21, 2022

TOKYO, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Core consumer prices in Japan rose 3 percent in September to a fresh eight-year high from a year earlier, the government said in a report on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the nationwide core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food items, exceeded the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target for the sixth straight month.

This was due to the Japanese yen's drop to 32-year lows against the U.S. dollar, pushing up import costs in the reporting period, the ministry's data showed.

The statistics bureau said inflation in Japan rose for the 13th straight month as commodity prices continued to rise while the Japanese currency sank, including to a series of more than three-decade lows against the U.S. dollar, in the recording period.

