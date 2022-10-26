Partial solar eclipse observed across world
A partial solar eclipse is pictured at the Park of the Fiftieth Anniversary in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
A partial solar eclipse is pictured at the Park of the Fiftieth Anniversary in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
A partial solar eclipse is pictured at the Park of the Fiftieth Anniversary in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
A boy observes a partial solar eclipse through a goggle in Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
A woman observes a partial solar eclipse through a telescope in Amman, Jordan, Oct. 25, 2022. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
A partial solar eclipse is pictured in Amman, Jordan, Oct. 25, 2022. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
A woman observes a partial solar eclipse through a goggle in Amman, Jordan, Oct. 25, 2022. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)
A partial solar eclipse is pictured in Bangalore, India, Oct. 25, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
A partial solar eclipse is pictured in Karachi, southern Pakistan, on Oct. 25, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
A partial solar eclipse is pictured in Karachi, southern Pakistan, on Oct. 25, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
A partial solar eclipse is pictured in Karachi, southern Pakistan, on Oct. 25, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
A partial solar eclipse is pictured in Gaza City, Oct. 25, 2022. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
A man uses a protective filter to observe a partial solar eclipse in Karachi, southern Pakistan, on Oct. 25, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
Students observe a partial solar eclipse through solar goggles in Tunis, Tunisia, Oct. 25, 2022. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)
People play on the ground during a partial solar eclipse in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, Oct. 25, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
A partial solar eclipse is pictured in Bhopal, capital of India's Madhya Pradesh state, Oct. 25, 2022. (Str/Xinhua)
