Scientists observe total solar eclipse in Antarctica
(Xinhua) 11:44, December 05, 2021
Scientists from the Chilean Union Glacier Station observe a total solar eclipse in Antarctica, Dec. 4, 2021. (Felipe Trueba/Image of Chile Foundation/Handout via Xinhua)
Scientists from the Chilean Union Glacier Station observe a total solar eclipse in Antarctica, Dec. 4, 2021. (Felipe Trueba/Image of Chile Foundation/Handout via Xinhua)
A scientist from the Chilean Union Glacier Station observes a total solar eclipse in Antarctica, Dec. 4, 2021. (Felipe Trueba/Image of Chile Foundation/Handout via Xinhua)
Photo taken from Chilean Union Glacier Station in Antarctica on Dec. 4, 2021 shows a total solar eclipse. (Felipe Trueba/Image of Chile Foundation/Handout via Xinhua)
