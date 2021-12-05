We Are China

Scientists observe total solar eclipse in Antarctica

Xinhua) 11:44, December 05, 2021

Scientists from the Chilean Union Glacier Station observe a total solar eclipse in Antarctica, Dec. 4, 2021. (Felipe Trueba/Image of Chile Foundation/Handout via Xinhua)

A scientist from the Chilean Union Glacier Station observes a total solar eclipse in Antarctica, Dec. 4, 2021. (Felipe Trueba/Image of Chile Foundation/Handout via Xinhua)

Photo taken from Chilean Union Glacier Station in Antarctica on Dec. 4, 2021 shows a total solar eclipse. (Felipe Trueba/Image of Chile Foundation/Handout via Xinhua)

