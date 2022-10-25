Guterres underscores importance of upholding UN values, principles in today's world

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to reporters at the UN headquarters in New York, on Oct. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie E)

"Now, more than ever, we need to bring to life the values and principles of the UN Charter in every corner of the world," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said in his message for the United Nations Day that upholding UN values and principles is essential in a world under stress.

"Now, more than ever, we need to bring to life the values and principles of the UN Charter in every corner of the world," said Guterres.

He described the United Nations as "the product of hope" because it embodies the hope and resolve to move beyond global conflict, to a new era of global cooperation.

"Today, our organization is being tested like never before. But the United Nations was made for moments like this," he said.

Guterres said the United Nations is "giving peace a chance and ending conflicts that jeopardize lives, futures and global progress," and is working to end extreme poverty, reduce inequalities, and rescue the Sustainable Development Goals.

He pointed to the United Nations' role in safeguarding the planet, including by breaking global addiction to fossil fuels and kickstarting the renewable energy revolution.

He also highlighted how the United Nations is "balancing the scales of opportunity and freedom" for women and girls, while also ensuring human rights for all.

"As we mark the UN Day, let us renew our hope and conviction in what humanity can achieve when we work as one, in global solidarity," said the top UN official.

The United Nations Day is an annual commemorative day, reflecting the official creation of the world body on Oct. 24, 1945.

In 1947, the UN General Assembly declared Oct. 24 the anniversary of the UN Charter. In 1971, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring that the United Nations Day shall be an international observance or international holiday and recommended that it should be observed as a public holiday by UN member states.

