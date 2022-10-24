Innovative companies aid high-quality development
Staff members work in a factory for high-quality development in Chongqing, Southwest China on Oct 19, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]
Innovative companies with elite specialized characteristics aid high-quality development in Southwest China's Chongqing.
A series of measures have been taken to improve companies' innovative ability and core competitiveness in Chongqing.
The measures include "technology acquisition + independent research and development" and have cultivated a batch of enterprises with outstanding main business, strong competitiveness, good growth momentum, all which promotes local businesses' high-quality development.
A product is unloaded by a robot arm to be packaged in a box in a factory in Chongqing, Southwest China on Oct 19, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]
A staff member works in a factory for high-quality development in Chongqing, Southwest China on Oct 19, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]
A staff member works in a factory for high-quality development in Chongqing, Southwest China on Oct 19, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]
A smart manufacturing workshop for high-quality development is seen in Chongqing, Southwest China on Oct 19, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]
A staff member works in a factory for high-quality development in Chongqing, Southwest China on Oct 19, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]
