How I define China: Innovative
(People's Daily App) 11:28, August 31, 2022
Fabian Von Heimburg is the co-founder of Hot Nest Technology and the chief representative of the Sino-German Entrepreneurship Association in China. He believes that foreigners have a wrong perception of China's technology level, as they think that China is a country that copies ideas and has no ability to innovate on its own. Fabian believes that China's innovation in e-commerce has enabled a perfect connection between manufacturing and consumer demand.
