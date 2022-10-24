China's digital economy surges in 10 years

A humanoid robot called Walker X plays Chinese chess at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai in June, 2021. [Photo/CHINA DAILY]

China's digital economy jumped from 11 trillion yuan ($1.52 trillion) to 45 trillion yuan ($6.20 trillion) during the past decade, providing a powerful motivation to economic and social development, CCTV.com reported on Saturday.

The mobile payment is profoundly changing Chinese people's life, with the annual trade volume hitting 527 trillion yuan.

The country has built an advanced and complete digital industry system. The core computing industry scale has exceeded 1.5 trillion yuan, with the average growth rate of over 30 percent in the past five years, and the market size of cloud computing surpassed 300 billion yuan. Moreover, China has 1.05 billion internet users, forming the world's largest and most dynamic digital society.

With digital technologies such as machine vision and virtual simulation, some intelligent factories are springing up in the country.

The industry digitalization has developed rapidly in China during the past decade. The industrial internet applications covered 45 national economic categories and the industrial scale exceeded 1 trillion yuan, connecting nearly 80 million industrial devices.

China has built the world's largest information communication network during the past ten years, with more than 1.96 million 5G base stations having covered all cities at prefecture level and above.

A staff member of the Bank of Communications Beijing Branch instructs a visitor to open a digital RMB wallet on a mobile phone, on June 16, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]

An exhibitor is seen at the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, Heilongjiang province. [Photo provided to China Daily]

