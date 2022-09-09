China's Jiangsu sees booming digital economy

NANJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Jiangsu Province, a manufacturing hub in east China, saw its digital economy surpass 5.1 trillion yuan (about 735 billion U.S. dollars) by the end of 2021, according to the 9th Jiangsu Internet Conference.

The province contributed 11.8 percent of the country's total digital economy, and the added value of core industries in the digital economy in Jiangsu accounted for 10.6 percent of its GDP last year, said a report issued at the conference that opened in the provincial capital of Nanjing on Wednesday.

Sectors of electronic information manufacturing, software and information technology services raked in 3.56 trillion yuan, 1.15 trillion yuan and 113.5 billion yuan, respectively, in 2021.

In terms of digital infrastructure, 131,000 5G stations had been set up in the province, supporting over 35 million users by the end of last year.

As Jiangsu continues to accelerate its investment in digital technology innovation, over 8,000 high-tech enterprises focusing on electronic information technology have been established, and over 400 platforms providing services on the Internet of Things, mobile communications and big data have been set up.

At the end of last year, Jiangsu initiated a three-year plan to accomplish the intelligent transformation and digitalization of some 50,000 major industrial enterprises, with about 22,000 enterprises taking action in the first half of this year.

