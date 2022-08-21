Chinese officials, experts eye digital economy's potential

Xinhua) 15:33, August 21, 2022

NANCHANG, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- More than 300 digital economy insiders, including professionals, scholars, and business leaders, shared the achievements of the digital economy and discussed its future development at a conference that kicked off on Saturday.

Lyu Weiping, deputy general manager with China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, said as digital technology has penetrated various industries and digital industrialization plays a role in economic growth, the demand for openness and security is urgent.

All parties should collaborate on research and development of digital technology, Lyu said at the 2022 China Digital Economy Industry Conference held in Shangrao City, east China's Jiangxi Province.

According to Wang Ning, president of the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce, the global digital economy drives the upgrade and transformation in economic and social development, and it is becoming a force in reshaping global economic structure and competence.

A series of activities including the release of the top 100 Chinese enterprises in the digital economy and a forum on the digital innovation industry development will be held during the two-day event. In the released list, the total revenue and profit of the top 100 companies reached nearly 9.9 trillion yuan and 732.6 billion yuan, respectively.

The scale of China's digital economy expanded from 11 trillion yuan (about 1.62 trillion U.S. dollars) to 45.5 trillion yuan from 2012 to 2021, with its proportion in gross domestic product growing from 21.6 percent to 39.8 percent.

