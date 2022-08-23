China advancing negotiations on joining DEPA: commerce ministry

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- China is comprehensively advancing negotiations on joining the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA), the Ministry of Commerce said Monday.

The announcement follows the recent establishment of the work team for China's accession to the world's first regional agreement on digital economy.

Last November, China filed an application to join DEPA, a new type of trade partnership agreement initiated by New Zealand, Singapore and Chile.

The ministry said China will be fully prepared to join DEPA, carrying out substantive negotiations with DEPA members and continuing to advance its accession process.

As the second largest digital economy in the world, China is speeding up its digital development and expanding institutional opening-up in areas such as rules, regulations and standards.

In terms of the development of the global digital economy, China is willing to work with other countries to create an open and safe environment, share related dividends, and make further contributions, the ministry said.

